EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – A shelter-in-place for an Emeryville neighborhood after a construction crew struck a natural gas line Monday afternoon has been lifted, police said.
Emeryville police lifted the order affecting the 6600 block of Shellmound Street around 3:30 p.m. as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews have capped the leak and that there is no immediate threat at this time. Police said utility crews remain on scene as repairs continue.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers and Alameda County firefighters responded to the area after construction workers struck was described as a “small underground” gas line.
The 6600 block of Shellmound Street remains closed as of Monday afternoon, police said.