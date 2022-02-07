SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the most versatile instrumental talents to ever emerge from New York City’s downtown experimental jazz scene, guitarist Marc Ribot has established himself as a both a celebrated sideman and bandleader over the last four decades. While his earliest stage experience was as a teen playing in garage bands, an interest in jazz and R&B would lead to stints playing with established talents like Hammond organ player Jack McDuff and soul icon Wilson Pickett.

Ribot moved to New York City in 1978, working with soul/punk outfit the Realtones and later John Lurie’s Lounge Lizards, but he first came to wide recognition for his angular, bluesy contributions to the seminal Tom Waits album Rain Dogs in 1985. The guitarist would go on to work extensively with Waits, fellow NYC experimentalist John Zorn, and an array of artists including Elvis Costello, Sam Phillips, Robert Plant, and Marianne Faithful.

On his own, Ribot has tackled an expansive range of sounds. He has paid tribute to his mentor and guitar teacher Frantz Casseus (a man widely regarded as the father of Haitian classical guitar), explored film music with solo guitar, interpreted the songs of legendary Cuban composer Arsenio Rodríguez with the band Los Cubanos Postizos and crafted noisy tunes with his feral avant-punk power trio Ceramic Dog that includes monster drummer and onetime Bay Area resident Ches Smith (Trevor Dunn, Secret Chiefs 3, Good For Cows, Xiu Xiu) and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily.

In 2014, Ribot released Live at the Village Vanguard, an album that documented a fiery 2012 concert by his trio comprised of bassist Henry Grimes (who played the same venue with fire-breathing saxophonist Albert Ayler 45 years earlier) and drummer Chad Taylor, an album which he promoted during a four-night residency at the SFJAZZ Center in 2014.

Since then, he issued another live recording with his band the Young Philadelphians, which featured Ribot alongside fellow guitarist Mary Halvorson and avant-garde players Jamaaladeen Tacuma and Grant Calvin Weston (rhythm section for harmolodic giants Ornette Coleman and James “Blood” Ulmer) dismantling and reassembling classic Philly soul and funk songs by the Tramps, Teddy Pendergrass and MFSB.

Ribot has also became a regular attraction at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, appearing alongside festival mainstay Buddy Miller, sharing the stage with Tacuma and other members of Coleman’s Prime Time band in 2017 and appearing at the most recent virtual edition of the festival last year for a fiery performance with Ceramic Dog.

Always vocal about his politics — particularly after the election of Donald Trump in 2016 — the guitarist made a striking and strident statement with his 2018 album Songs Of Resistance 1942-2018 on Anti- Records that made eloquent commentary on the state of the nation and mankind’s precarious place on the brink of ecological disaster on a wide ranging set of protest songs featuring collaborations with Waits, country firebrand Steve Earle, soul singer Meshell Ndegeocello and jazz vocalist Fay Taylor.

Despite the pandemic shutting down any chance he might have to tour over the better part of the past two years, Ribot stayed busy holding livestreamed performances with Ceramic Dog as well as recording his latest effort featuring the band, last year’s incendiary recording Hope. However when Ribot returns to the SFJAZZ Center for a new residency starting Thursday night, the guitarist will be playing solo at the venue’s intimate Joe Henderson Lab.

His sets will range from solo improvisations to performances focusing on the works of John Coltrane and mentor Frantz Casseus (the guitarist’s 1993 tribute to the solo works of Casseus was recently reissued) to a pair of early Sunday evening performances where he will provide a live soundtrack to the 1924 Soviet-made silent science fiction film, Aelita: Queen of Mars. More details on the performances and tickets are available at the SFJAZZ Center website.

Marc Ribot Solo

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 10-13, times vary; $30

SFJAZZ Center Joe Henderson Lab