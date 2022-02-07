SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — An inmate at the Santa Clara County Jail has died, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office has announced.
On Feb. 6 at approximately 1:00 a.m., deputies conducted a routine cell check and reported an unresponsive 27-year-old male inside his cell. Deputies performed CPR and other life-saving measures until the county emergency medical services team arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office says that there were no signs of foul play. The inmate was housed alone at the time of the incident. The sheriff has not released his name.
The man was booked on homicide charges in February of 2020.
The sheriff's office said it is conducting standard protocol for in-custody deaths, which involves a joint investigation between their office, the district attorney's office, and the county coroner's office.
