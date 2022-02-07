MUIR BEACH, Marin County (CBS SF) — A multi-agency search and rescue operation was underway Monday afternoon near Muir Beach to find a man who was swept out to sea.

A tweet from the National Park Service (NPS) said two people were brought to shore and one other person was being searched for.

The responding agencies included the NPS, the Southern Marin and Muir Beach Volunteer fire departments, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The park service said the missing man is one of three fishermen from San Francisco who hiked to the water from the Muir Beach Overlook. The other two men were rescued unharmed by a CHP helicopter crew.

There is no trail from the Muir Beach Overlook down to the beach and it is bordered by steep, rocky cliffs.

Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Overshiner said the tide came in and stranded the trio on the rocks before they could get back to shore.

A witness told fire officials they saw one of the men swept off the rocks about 1:30 p.m.

The missing man is one of three fishermen who hiked to water from #MuirBeachOverlook (shown here). Two of the men were rescued unharmed via CHP helicopter. The trio are from San Francisco. The search for the missing man remains ongoing. Stay away Muir Beach Overlook/Muir Beach pic.twitter.com/TSfLT4tiGd — Golden Gate NPS – Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) February 7, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.