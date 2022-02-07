REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies requested the public’s help Monday with searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred the night before in unincorporated Redwood City.
Officers responded around 10:48 p.m. to a report of an incident on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue, where the victim told police the suspect approached with a gun and took cash and other property, before fleeing north on Middlefield Road.
The victim described the suspect as a man in dark clothing with a black mask covering his face.
Police searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.
Anyone with information about this crime was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (650) 363-4911. The public may also remain anonymous by calling 1-800-547-2700.
