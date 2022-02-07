SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate, unrelated shootings on Saturday that injured three people, according to authorities.

Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani posted about the two incidents shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

#SFPD Investigations handling a shooting from Sat. around noon at Market/Douglass. Two vehicles were exchanging gunfire at each other. Numerous 911 callers/witnesses called us. A susp veh w/no plates fled. 2 people were shot, investigators recovered a Glock frm a car from SFGH. pic.twitter.com/W4OAB8ak0d — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) February 7, 2022

The first shooting incident happened at around noon on Saturday on Upper Market near the intersection with Douglass Street when individuals in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire.

Police received numerous 911 calls and calls from witnesses regarding the shootout. According to Vaswani, a suspect vehicle with no license plates fled the scene. He noted that two people were shot and police investigators recovered a Glock from a car that detectives found at San Francisco General Hospital.

Vaswani said the Market Street shooting is being investigated by the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team.

He also mentioned a second unrelated shooting in the same Twitter thread that happened Saturday night in the Bayview near the intersection of Underwood Avenue and Ingalls Street.

That shooting was a drive-by that happened at around 8 p.m. and left a 49-yr-old victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin message with “SFPD.”