SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One person was found dead inside a San Jose home Sunday night after fire crews spent nearly two hours trying to get control of the blaze.
At about 8:50 p.m., firefighters were called to the house fire on the 800 block of Menker Avenue, where they found heavy flames fed by "a heavy amount of debris inside the home," according to the San Jose Fire Department.
Neighbors said they thought a resident might still be inside and firefighters “went into rescue mode,” fire officials said in a news release Monday.
The fire moved to the exterior of the home and spread to nearby trees and fences.
Crews were able to control the two-alarm fire by about 10:45 p.m., after which they found one person dead inside, fire officials said.
Another resident who wasn’t home when the fire started was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t related to the fire, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
