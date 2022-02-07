OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN)– A person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Monday.
The shooting occurred just after 1:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of 82nd Avenue, near Birch Street and East Oakland Pride Elementary School.READ MORE: Skaters Fall Through Sierra Stampede Reservoir Ice; 1 Drowns
The city’s gunshot detection was activated near that location, according to police and dispatchers received calls that a person may have been shot there, police said.
Officers found an adult suffering from a bullet wound, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital.READ MORE: Cyclist Fatally Struck By SUV In Remote Area East Of Mount Hamilton
Police had made no arrests as of Monday morning. Officers are investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
MORE NEWS: Small Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose Neighborhood
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.