TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — The body of a skater who fell through the ice on Stampede Reservoir north of Truckee over the weekend was recovered Sunday morning by Washoe County and Placer County Dive Team members.

The identity of the drowning victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The tragedy began to unfold in Saturday afternoon. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that several people had fallen through the ice on Stampede Reservoir, a popular Tahoe area recreation spot.

Authorities said eight people had been ice skating on the lake when the ice broke and six of the skaters went into the water. The remaining two began pulling the others out of the water.

Five were able to be pulled from the frigid water, but a sixth could not be rescued.

“One individual, reported to have been the furthest away from the main party of skaters, went under the water and visual contact with this person was lost,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “They were able to report to emergency responders where the subject had last been seen in the water.”

Searchers conducted fights over the lake attempting to locate the missing skater and dive team arrived at the scene.

One of the rescued skaters suffered a dislocated shoulder. They were airlifted to a hospital where they were treated and released. No further injuries were reported.

The Truckee Fire Protection District issued a warning to stay off the ice.

“We urge everyone to stay off the ice on area lakes,” the warning posted on social media stated. “It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures.”