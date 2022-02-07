COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near a neighborhood in San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck around 8:41 a.m. Monday nine miles east of Seven Trees, formerly an unincorporated part of the city.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

This story will be updated.

Map of 2.7-magnitude earthquake at Seven Trees in San Jose. (CBS SF)