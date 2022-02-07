FRESNO, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — Five people were killed in a head-on crash in central California and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor, authorities said.

The two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“The amount of damage to both vehicles was astronomical,” CHP spokesman Mike Salas said.

Investigators believe a Hyundai Accent crossed a double-yellow line into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord, Salas said.

All four people in the Hyundai died at the scene on Millerton Road near Table Mountain Casino about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Fresno, the highway patrol said.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the four victims in the Hyundai as Javier Hernandez, 20, of Lemoore; Miguel Tijerina, 43, of Clovis; Marcelino Ramirez, 32, of Clovis; and John Carlin, 28, of Fresno. The Fresno Bee reported the men all worked together at a local business.

None of the occupants of the Hyundai were believed to be wearing seatbelts, Salas said.

A passenger in the Honda was also killed. He was identified as Kerman resident Ramandeep Sran, 48.

Rescue crews had to cut the roof from the Accord to free the driver and another passenger, who were hospitalized with major injuries, the Bee reported.

Salas said investigators suspect that the driver of the Hyundai may have been under the influence.

“There were indications at the scene that led us to believe that alcohol may be a factor,” Salas said. A final finding will depend on results of toxicology results from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.