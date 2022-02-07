SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old suspected drunk driver has been arrested after slamming his car into a Salinas police vehicle at the scene of a double homicide.
Salinas police said a breathalyzer test given to Francisco Felix after the crash which left an officer with minor injuries revealed he was under the influence. He was taken into custody.
The crash took place Saturday night as officers were investigating a double homicide near the intersection of Towt St. and Grandhaven St.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired at approximately 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival the officers found an adult male victim and an adult female victim both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The officers and Salinas Fire Personnel attempted life saving measures on the victims, but both succumbed to their injuries. The identities of the victims was being withheld pending notification of family members.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective John Richardson at 831-758-7478. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.