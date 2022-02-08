AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) – Police in American Canyon reported the arrest of two men on Sunday after a pursuit of a suspect in a stolen vehicle led them all the way to Richmond.
Police say they were alerted to a white Honda stolen out of San Francisco, and allege they spotted it driving southbound on Flosden Road near the Vallejo city limits at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. After running the plates, officers said it came back as stolen.
Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and instead attempted to ram the police car, they allege. A chase ensued through Vallejo, over the Carquinez Bridge, and ending in Richmond, with speeds reaching 100 mph, according to ACPD.
At the chase’s end, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into two other cars, causing minor injuries to their occupants, police said. The driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle then fled on foot; the driver was apprehended and the passenger was apprehended after a K-9 was employed.
The driver, 32, out of Vallejo; and passenger, 40, out of San Francisco, were arrested and booked into the Napa County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges of vehicle theft, evading, and attempted assault on a police officer with a moving vehicle.
