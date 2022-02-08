SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed to death in an attack in East San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Tully Road just east of U.S. Highway 101 and found the victim. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.READ MORE: San Jose Westfield Valley Fair Mall Employees Step Up Fight Over Parking Fees
A description of the suspect or a motive in the case was not immediately available.READ MORE: Wild Turkeys Roosting At Moffett Field's Ames Research Center Getting Relocated
San Jose police said a media release would be provided Wednesday morning. It was the city’s first in 2022.
MORE NEWS: OUSD School Closures Would Dismantle 'Small School Movement' That Created Them