SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are on the scene after a man suffered life threatening injuries in a stabbing in East San Jose Tuesday afternoon.
According to San Jose Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Tully Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the injured victim.
A description of the suspect or a motive in the case was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.