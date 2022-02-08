OAKLAND (BCN) — Opponents of a plan to close and merge several schools in the Oakland Unified School District want school board members to consider environmental impacts before the plan’s vote, which could happen Tuesday night.

The group Oakland Residents Against School Closure Plan sent a letter to board members saying the school board plan violates the California Environmental Quality Act.

School board members are planning to vote Tuesday evening on the school consolidation plan, which is proposed to take place in multiple phases.

“We are requesting the halt of any vote to close down any Oakland Unified Public schools because of lack of CEQA compliance, and for lack of community involvement in the decision making process of this closure plan,” the opponents said in their letter to school board members.

Opponents said they are city of Oakland residents affected by the school board plan.

Environmental impacts may include traffic congestion, transportation issues, and among other impacts to nearby parks or wildlife.

“We appreciate that as trustees of our public schools, you share our serious concerns about our environment,” opponents wrote in their letter. “We expect you will agree that any vote to close down our public schools cannot occur at this stage.

“We also look forward to more community engagement before any such drastic measures like this plan to close down so many of our public schools are even considered,” the letter said.

The school board plan drew the attention of attorney Kathleen Carroll, who has worked on education issues, said Steve Zeltzer, who is collaborating with parents and teachers in opposition. Carroll brought the CEQA requirement to the attention of the group of opponents.

“It’s pretty clear cut from our understanding of the law,” Zeltzer said of the need to follow CEQA in this case.

He said in past court cases, schools have been reopened after closing because CEQA was not followed.

“This is a serious issue,” Zeltzer said. “Basically, we’re just saying follow the law.”

Carroll said the CEQA challenge has been used in the past, specifically in Barstow Unified School District. There, two schools closed, and a judge ruled that the school district must follow CEQA, Carroll said.

The OUSD school board meeting starts at 5 p.m. and can be viewed at https://ousd.zoom.us/j/88586792391.

A spokesman for the school district was not immediately available to comment on the challenge to the school board’s closure plan.

