SAN MATEO (CBS SF/BCN) – A rollover crash in San Mateo forced a temporary closure of North El Camino Real in both directions Tuesday, police said.
San Mateo police issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. about the crash, which has shut down El Camino Real between West Poplar and Monte Diablo avenues.
Just 17 minutes after police issued the alert, the department announced that one of the lanes reopened.
A minute later, San Mateo Police reported the crash had been removed and both lanes were open.

UPDATE (1:18PM): The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic have been reopened. Please drive safely #SanMateo. Crashes can be avoided. Pay attention and drive the appropriate speed for conditions. #safestreetssanmateo
— San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) February 8, 2022
