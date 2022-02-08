SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A resident died Tuesday after a fire burned a home in a San Jose neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire burned a single-story, single-family home on Debra Way just south of Interstate 280 and west of San Tomas Expressway. A mail carrier who was in the area smelled smoke and called 911 at around 4:12 p.m., the department said.READ MORE: Election Day Nears For San Francisco School Board Members Facing Recall
Within seven minutes of arrival, firefighters found a man in a back bedroom, said fire department Battalion Chief Patrick Chung.
“That victim was extricated and first aid was immediately rendered,” said Chung. “The patient was transported to Valley Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.”
The fire department said the fire was put under control by 4:40 p.m.READ MORE: Students, Teachers, Parents March Ahead of Oakland Schools Closure Vote; Hunger-Striking Teacher to Hospital
“From first look, it appeared the fire started in the kitchen and the entire house was charred with pretty dark smoke that hampered the visibility of the crews arriving on scene.”
Chung said the house was filled with items stacked up in the hallways and bedrooms making it even more difficult for firefighters. He added there was not a lot of extensive fire damage, but there was significant smoke damage.
Arson investigators were investigating the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported
MORE NEWS: High-Tech Transportation Project Puts People Pods On A Solar-Powered 'Spartan Superway' At SJSU