SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Workers at San Jose’s Westfield Valley Fair Mall are stepping up public pressure against mall management, as fees went into effect Tuesday, charging customers and employees alike for parking in the garages.

“It’s just greedy,” said Antonio Garcia, a mall worker. “Greedy business.”

Garcia helped to organize an online petition that has garnered nearly 1,200 digital and physical signatures, demanding the mall provide free parking to workers. Garcia, accompanied by Viet Ngo, owner of Vietnoms restaurant, handed off the petition and an open letter to Steve Brooks, Assistant Manager at AlliedBarton Security Services, which provides security for the mall.

“I really hope that sparks them to actually read it and really understand where the mall employees are coming from,” said Garcia. “It’s not fair at all that we’re getting pushed this burden.”

The document titled, “Worker Petition Against Paid-Parking for Employees” allows participants to leave comments.

“The workers keep the mall alive. Why penalize us for it?” said Angelo Jimenez.

“The workers of Valley Fair won’t take this: we matter more than profits,” said Ky Suntay.

“Asking us to pay for parking, when we have worked through a global pandemic, is just super disrespectful and a theft of wages,” wrote Esther A.

“This is a thinly veiled attempt to increase profits at the expense of those they know have no choice,” said Brent Rivard.

The ‘Controlled Parking Plan’ will require employees to pay $3 per day or $40 for a monthly pass. The workers must also park in designated spots in the “subterranean Stevens Creek garage or at any of the shopping center’s rooftop levels.”

For customers, the first two hours are free, but they will be charged $1 for each additional hour. The maximum daily limit is $10. Moviegoers will get 4 hours free, with each additional hour costing $1.

“That $40, that $3 a day, that’s groceries for a week for some people,” said Garcia. “A lot of people that work in the mall, work off minimum wage, and that adds up very quickly.”

Garcia said the coalition of workers are demanding free parking, and have set a February 14 deadline for Westfield management to respond. If free parking is not provided at that time, beginning February 15, the coalition will begin downvoting the mall on sites like Yelp and Google Reviews.

On February 16, the workers plan to stage a protest in front of the mall. And if needed, group leaders will begin talks with local unions to organize the workers.

“We mean business and will continue to take steps to make sure that (parking) is free for all of us,” said Garcia.

Westfield Valley Fair Mall Management released a statement:

The controlled parking plan is part of a broader focus on security at Valley Fair. It is also designed to limit the parking inconveniences experienced by customers as a result of the substantial number of vehicles left on site each day by individuals heading to work elsewhere in the Silicon Valley community or embarking upon travel plans to nearby San Jose International Airport. We are aware of concerns by some employees who work at the center. By creating a more controlled parking environment, the hope is that the already popular center brings even more customers to support retailers allowing them to flourish.

In the open letter addressed to Senior General Manager Sue Newsom, the workers wrote: “We know how proud you are of this world-class shopping center. This is your opportunity to make a choice you can be just as proud of. Do the right thing, and take care of the people who take care of your guests.”

“We’re the workers! Without us, the stores are gone. And without the stores, that’s what makes them billions,” said Garcia.