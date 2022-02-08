OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it charged the man suspected of killing college basketball star Gene Ransom with murder, along with several other charges.

The DA charged 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and several other special allegations related to the fatal shooting of Ransom last week.

The shooting occurred on Friday, Feb. 4, around 5:08 p.m., on northbound I-880. According to police, Ransom (full name Horace Eugene Ransom II) was driving in the far left lane of the freeway, reportedly with Garcia in pursuit. As the two cars were south of Oak Street, Garcia pulled his Lexus along the left side of Ransom’s Honda Civic, splitting the lane and the shoulder.

“Garcia fired a shot at Mr. Ransom, striking him in the head, killing him. After the shot was fired, Mr. Ransom’s vehicle crossed over the lanes of travel and collided with a cement wall,” the Alameda County District Attorney’s office noted in an incident report.

Ransom died in his car on scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

After the shooting, Garcia fled on I-880. CHP officers arrested him the following morning.

Ransom was a basketball legend at Berkeley High School and went on to become a star in the University of California’s basketball program in the late 1970s. Only 5-feet-9, Ransom averaged 14.8 points per game during his three years at Cal. He’s best remember for scoring a career high 36 points in the Golden Bears’ 107-102 five-overtime victory over the Oregon Ducks in 1977.

He was signed by the Golden State Warriors in 1979 but was cut in the preseason.

Friends say at the time of the shooting, Ransom was on his way to pick up his girlfriend from BART. He was 65.