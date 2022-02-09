ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — A 76-year-old woman died Tuesday night after someone fired shots at the vehicle she was riding in on Canada Valley Road, authorities said.
Antioch police said officers responded to a 7:02 p.m. 911 call reporting a shooting involving a vehicle on Canada Valley Road near Pinnacle View Way. The caller — a 29-year-old man who was driving the vehicle — requested medical attention for his passenger.
Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures on the woman, who had one gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. The driver was uninjured.
Investigators said they believed the shots were fired from another vehicle traveling in the immediate area of Canada Valley Road.
The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information may call Antioch police Det. Bill Whitaker at 925-779-6890 or e-mail wwhitaker@antiochca.gov, call Antioch police’s non-emergency line at 925-778-2441, or send anonymous tips or other information by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH and referencing case No. 22-000958.