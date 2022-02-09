STINSON BEACH, Marin County (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning near Stinson Beach in Marin County Wednesday morning.
The fire, designated as the Canyon Fire, had burned two acres as of 9:24 a.m., according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.
The area burning is near Audubon Canyon off Shoreline Highway north of Stinson Beach, a location with heavy timber and difficult access, the sheriff's office said.
The Marin County Fire Department said additional resources were being called in to fight the fire, and that there was no threat to any community at this time.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.