SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for the Bay Area and Northern California coast Wednesday because of an incoming northwest swell.
The beach hazard statement will be in effect Thursday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The weather service said the swell would impact the coast with wave heights of six to eight feet at 17 to 20 seconds, increasing the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.
The Bay Area is in a period of warmer than usual weather for this time and the weather service urged beachgoers to be aware of the threats.

“A beach hazard statement for sneaker waves is issued when the ocean state features a deceptively calm ocean with long lulls between large waves capable of knocking unsuspecting beachgoers off of coastal rocks, jetties, and outcroppings into the cold, restless ocean,” the weather service said.
With sunny, warm weather ahead 🌞⛱️ many folks may head to the beach. HOWEVER, dangerous sneaker waves 🌊 & rip currents are possible on Thursday. Please keep you, your family, and pets a safe distance from the water if at the beach! #cawx #BayArea #BigSur pic.twitter.com/VgZ2mPHTqB
— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 9, 2022
The area affected included the San Francisco-Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the san Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern and Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast.
Beachgoers were urged to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions, and insure enought distance from the water to avoid larger sneaker waves while walking along the beach.