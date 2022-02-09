SAN JOSE (BCN) – A man died after being stabbed in a restaurant parking lot in San Jose and then crashing his vehicle into another car while trying to flee Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The stabbing was reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tully Road, where officers found the victim who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Carl’s Jr. and then crashed at the nearby Shell gas station, police said.READ MORE: Vigil Marks 3 Years After Fatal Vallejo Police Shooting Of Willie McCoy; Family Urges Reform
The victim was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there. His name hasn’t been released.READ MORE: Former Oakland A's Slugger Jeremy Giambi Dies At 47
San Jose police haven’t released any suspect information in the case. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Detective Sgt. Lewis or Detective Meeker with the Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.MORE NEWS: California Department Of Fair Employment And Housing Prepares Lawsuit Against Tesla
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.