OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Former Oakland A’s slugger Jeremy Giambi, who played for the Green and Gold in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 47.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends,” the team said on Twitter on Wednesday.
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Giambi died at his parents' home in Southern California, according to his agent. His cause of death was not immediately known.
Born in San Jose, Giambi attended high school in Southern California alongside his older brother, Jason, and played baseball at Cal State Fullerton. Giambi was then drafted by the Kansas City Royals and made his Major League debut in 1998.
In 2000, Giambi was traded to the A’s, where he played alongside his brother for one season. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2002 and played his final season with the Boston Red Sox the following year.