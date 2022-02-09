OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are asking the public to avoid the 11000 block of Broadway Terrace as officers negotiate with a person who appears to be armed.
At around 4 p.m., Oakland police received a call requesting that officers check on an individual sitting outside that area of Broadway Terrace just east of Highway 13.
Arrival officers located the individual holding what appears to be a firearm inside a bag. Officers are communicating with the individual and are asking that people please avoid the area.
Police did not provide any additional details.
This is a developing news story, CBS SF will provide updates as more information becomes available.