By Sharon Chin
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are asking the public to avoid the 11000 block of Broadway Terrace as officers negotiate with a person who appears to be armed.

At around 4 p.m., Oakland police received a call requesting that officers check on an individual sitting outside that area of Broadway Terrace just east of Highway 13.

Arrival officers located the individual holding what appears to be a firearm inside a bag. Officers are communicating with the individual and are asking that people please avoid the area.

Police did not provide any additional details.

This is a developing news story, CBS SF will provide updates as more information becomes available.