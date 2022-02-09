COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police are at the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night in South San Jose.

Two male victims, one with a life-threatening injury, were found about 9:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Nokomis Drive, near Melody Park.

Police said on social media that there is currently no motive or suspects in the shooting.

Nokomis Drive is closed for the investigation.

