CAMPBELL (CBS SF) – A standoff in a Campbell neighborhood late Wednesday night ended peacefully with the arrest of a man suspected in a domestic disturbance, police said.
Around 9 p.m., officers were called to a home on Wren Way after reports of a man yelling and waving a firearm outside the residence. Gunshots were also being reported.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect pointing what was believed to be a handgun towards a home and heard a shot being fired. Officers then issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents and requested mutual aid from other law enforcement agencies.
Police said they attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but following a two-hour standoff, he "remained agitated and uncooperative." With armored rescue vehicles, officers then approached the suspect and took him into custody.
During a search of the area, a 9mm “ghost gun” was found at the scene, along with spent casings, according to police.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and being under the influence of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm.
According to jail records, Johnson is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $125,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.