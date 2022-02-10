SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire was burning at a large homeless encampment next to Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco Thursday morning.
The fire was burning along Conkling St. between Silver Ave. and I-280 just east of the U.S. 101 interchange and adjacent to Thurgood Marshall Academic High School.
Several trees in the area were on fire. The San Francisco Fire Department said no traditional structures were involved and no injuries were reported.
KCBS Radio reported the fire was causing delays along I-280.
Forward progress had been stopped by 11:06 a.m., the fire department said.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.