NAPA COUNTY (BCN) — A 56-year-old man died in a head-on crash on state Highway 29 south of Calistoga Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 9:18 a.m. on the highway south of Diamond Mountain Road.
The man, a Calistoga resident whose name has not been released, was driving a GMC Sierra 1500 truck south on Highway 29 and went over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes where a Ford E-250 van hit it head-on, CHP officials said.
The GMC driver was the lone occupant of the truck and died at the scene. The 51-year-old Napa man driving the Ford van was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital with major injuries, while his passenger, a 33-year-old Napa man, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The collision and its response prompted the closure of Highway 29 for at least two hours, according to the CHP.
