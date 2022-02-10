OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Bay Area set three high temperature records Wednesday and more broken records could be coming soon as meteorologists forecast more summer-like weather.
Record highs were recorded in Oakland at 78 degrees, breaking the 74 set in 2006; in Salinas, where it was 83, breaking the 2018 record of 81; and Richmond tied the record 75 set in 1988.
Expect more to be broken this week as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the service said San Francisco was on its way to its second-longest winter dry spell in the city’s history.
