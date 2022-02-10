OAKLAND (BCN) — A San Francisco resident was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in East Oakland, police said.
The victim, whose name was not immediately available Thursday morning, was located by police after the city's gunshot detection system went off at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of 45th Avenue.
When officers went there, a person flagged them down, according to police. The person said that they had been involved in a shooting, police said.
Officers located the victim, who was taken to a hospital and died there, according to police.
Police had made no arrests in the case as of late Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.