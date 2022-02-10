SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – An armed robber who held up a 23-year-old man in downtown San Francisco Tuesday nigh shot the victim in the hand, hospitalizing him, police said.
Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Mission Street for a report of a shooting and robbery.READ MORE: Tesla Recalls 579,000 Vehicles Over "Boombox" Noise Hazard
There, officers learned a male suspect brandished a gun and a struggle ensued between him and the victim, resulting in the shooting. The suspect then took the injured victim’s cash and fled the scene, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.READ MORE: Sunnyvale City Council Appoints Former Mayor To Vacant Seat
No arrest has been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Mother Nature Takes The Sierra On A Wild Ride; Record Set For Lack Of Snowfall
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.