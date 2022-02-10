SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One man was dead and a second hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning exchange of gunfire in San Francisco’s Sunset District.
San Francisco police said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Irving St. around 12:52 a.m. Once on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rendered aid and transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said the shooting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after an exchange of gunfire.
Short time later, officers received a report of a stationary vehicle on Great Highway near Skyline Blvd. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a wounded man inside the vehicle. Officers rendered aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead the scene.
The preliminary investigation has determined that the suspect drove from Irving St after being shot.
The SFPD Homicide Detail was leading this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.