SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART police officers arrested a suspect Thursday night following a shooting at San Francisco’s Civic Center BART station.
One shooting victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The BART station remained closed as of 10 p.m. and there was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the direction of the Millbrae, SFO and all East Bay destinations.
BART riders can use Muni for free, as Muni will accept BART tickets as fare. Trains were not allowed to travel through the Civic Center BART station.
MUNI buses 14 and 49 are operating between the Powell Street, Civic Center and 16th Street BART stations.
Thank you to our BART Police officers for their swift response in immediately taking this suspect into custody and helping the victim. BART Police are assigned full time to Civic Center to offer a continuous presence.
— SFBART (@SFBART) February 11, 2022
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed