SUNNYVALE (CBS SF/BCN) – The Sunnyvale City Council appointed a former mayor Tuesday to fill a vacant seat until next January.
Anthony "Tony" Spitaleri was chosen by the council to fill the seat made available after former Councilmember Mason Fong announced in November that he was leaving to serve as deputy director of external affairs for Northern California for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Spitaleri, who previously served on the City Council from 2005 to 2014, will serve in the at-large District 3 seat until new district council members are sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023, following the November 2022 general election.
Sunnyvale is changing to a district-based election system and District 3 is one of three that will change from at-large to district-based seats in the November 2022 election.
