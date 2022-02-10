FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Tesla’s legal troubles continue to mount, as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has confirmed to KPIX 5 that the agency is preparing to file a lawsuit against the carmaker.

The details of the complaint have not yet been made public, but the agency has been investigating claims at Tesla for several years, probing incidents from 2015-2019, according to Tesla.

On Wednesday morning, Tesla broke the news first in a company blog post titled “The DFEH’s Misguided Lawsuit.”

“Over the past five years, the DFEH has been asked on almost 50 occasions by individuals who believe they were discriminated against or harassed to investigate Tesla. On every single occasion, when the DFEH closed an investigation, it did not find misconduct against Tesla. It therefore strains credibility for the agency to now allege, after a three-year investigation, that systematic racial discrimination and harassment somehow existed at Tesla. A narrative spun by the DFEH and a handful of plaintiff firms to generate publicity is not factual proof,” according to the blog post.

The state’s lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits alleging rampant racism and sexual harassment.

In October, a jury awarded nearly $137 million to Owen Diaz, a former Tesla contractor who endured “daily racist epithets.”

The following month, a production assistant at the Fremont plant filed a lawsuit alleging daily sexual harassment.

Last week, a former brake inspector accused the company of “festering” and “unchecked” racism at its Lathrop plant.

In the company’s blog, Tesla said its “Fremont factory has a majority-minority workforce and provides the best paying jobs in the automotive industry to over 30,000 Californians. No company has done more for sustainability or the creation of clean energy jobs than Tesla…Attacking a company like Tesla that has done so much good for California should not be the overriding aim of a state agency with prosecutorial authority. The interests of workers and fundamental fairness must come first.”

Ann Skeet, Senior Director at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said the company’s blog post was “inauthentic” and demonstrated a “haphazard approach to leadership.”

“I think Elon Musk has developed a tone of disrespect for individuals and disdain for the institutions that protect them,” Skeet told KPIX 5. “He seems to eschew the whole idea or notion of government as having some responsibility for the common good. And so to now be pointing to the overall common good of the state of California, and how they’ve contributed to it, to me, rings false.”

Skeet said the company’s senior leadership should take notice of the pattern of lawsuits.

“I think if I were on the board at Tesla, I would be seriously concerned. I probably would be considering handing in my resignation. Because they’re on the hook along with Elon, even more than Elon, for the actions of the company. And they don’t appear to be able to restrain him,” said Skeet.