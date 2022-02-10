SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday confirmed the recent sentencing of a woman who stole over $650,000 from a nonprofit San Rafael drug rehab center.
A press release issued by Bonta’s office said that between 2016 to 2019, Lashante Boyd — an employee at San Rafael nonprofit substance use rehabilitation center — embezzled over $650,000 from the organization by stealing checks made payable to Center Point and depositing them into her own bank accounts.READ MORE: Tesla Recalls 579,000 Vehicles Over "Boombox" Noise Hazard
Boyd pled guilty on January 12 to multiple counts of grand theft and a special allegation for theft over $500,000. On Thursday in Marin County Superior Court, Boyd was sentenced to three years and four months in state prison. She was additionally ordered to pay Center Point over $650,000 in restitution.READ MORE: Sunnyvale City Council Appoints Former Mayor To Vacant Seat
In a tweet, Bonta credited the work on the case done by the San Rafael Police Department. The California Department of Justice’s White Collar Investigation Team (WCIT) also contributed to the investigation.
“When you steal from a nonprofit, you are really stealing from the individuals and families who rely on that organization’s services,” Bonta said in the release. “Using your position as an employee of an organization to embezzle funds meant to assist vulnerable people in your community is an abuse of power, and those who commit these offenses must be held accountable.”MORE NEWS: Mother Nature Takes The Sierra On A Wild Ride; Record Set For Lack Of Snowfall
“This case is a great example of teamwork between Investigators from the Attorney General’s Office and the San Rafael Police Department,” said San Rafael Police Chief David C. Spiller. “I am very pleased at the outcome of this case.”