SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old San Francisco man has been identified as the suspect who allegedly fatally shot a young Black man in the back on the platform at BART’s Civic Center Station late Thursday night.

BART Chief of Police Ed Alvarez said the incident took place at 8:30 p.m. on the platform deep within the station. He identified the shooting suspect as Shane Holman, who is currently in custody at the San Francisco County jail.

“The suspect allegedly shot the victim at close range with a handgun on the platform at the bottom of an escalator,” Alvarez said. “The victim was shot from behind.”

Six BART police officers responded within one minute of the shooting, Alvarez said, two others also stepped off an arriving train.

They took the suspect into custody and rendered aid to the victim who was then rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Alvarez said the victim, died of their injuries at 10:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Alvarez said the victim was a “younger African American male.”

“The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin by the medical examiner,” said Alvarez.

Detectives have attempted to interview Holman, but he has not been cooperating. Alvarez said the motive still remains unknown and it hasn’t been determined yet if the shooting was random or targeted.

“At this moment, it appears that it could have been targeted, but again that will be part of the investigation as we continue to research the [station surveillance] video,” the transit police chief said.

Alvarez said Holman has a criminal record, but was not previously known to BART officers.

KPIX learned that in February of 2019, Holman was arrested and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen items and elder abuse.

The Civic Center Station is considered one of the more troubled stops on the transit system.

When asked about what BART Police have done to stem the number of incidents involving violence and drugs at the Civic Center station, Alvarez noted that the department had increased the police resources there.

“I committed to having two teams of teams of officers, two CSOs [Community Service Officers] at that station during operating hours, which resulted in the fast response last night. And it has reduced our calls for service.”

But Alvarez said more intense policing is not possible right now because his department is short of personnel. He currently has 22 openings.

The high crime rate in the surrounding neighborhood also plays a role in the conditions at the Civic Center Station.

“We are not sure where they (the shooter and the victim) originated, where they started their night,” Alvarez said. “We are well aware of the issues at street level that bled into our station. Our riders have made it loud and clear that it is a concern to them.”

The station remained closed overnight, but was reopened in time for the morning commute.