LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Restaurants across the Bay Area were preparing for a busy few days between festive crowds expected on Super Bowl Sunday and couples dining out on Valentine’s this Monday.

Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard in Livermore is ready to go for Super Bowl Sunday and on Monday they have a special Valentine’s menu.

Restaurant manager Lucas Plato says bring it on.

“We’re going to be busier than we ever have. On the Super Bowl weekend, surprisingly, we have a couple of large parties that will be in a private setting,” said Plato. “Then there are the reservations for Valentine’s Day on top of that.”

Terri McKee with Demitri’s Taverna said it’ll be first come and first serve at her establishment. They expect to be busy.

“We have indoor dining and outdoor dining it’s Super Bowl weekend, Valentine’s weekend, weather’s supposed to be perfect. Come on down! We’re happy to have you. What a difference a year makes. Maybe two years, give or take,” said McKee.

It’s become sort of a social reunion for some like Susie Marino.

“It’s a beautiful day and great to be out and see everybody. We’re seeing friends and relatives and the sun is shining…we’re happy for businesses downtown, and it gives us a lot of hope.”

There’s hope for the workforce too, according to Plato.

“I just hired a really great round of people who are wanting to work, get back out there and make money,” said Plato.

Last year, the restaurant had to-go boxes with a five-course meal set up with linens and roses, but this year, they are going to be ready to host meals in person.