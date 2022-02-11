KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC: Bobby McFerrin

Monday at Noon

Don’t worry this will make your Valentine happy. Enjoy the sounds of Bay Area’s Bobby McFerrin and you and yours are invited. All love and the good Valentine’s Day vibes this Monday at noon at Freight and Salvage. You can partake in Bobby’s Circle of song. Bobby first developed Circlesongs in his now legendary solo a cappella performances, when he needed other voices to help manifest his musical ideas. He gave the audience parts to sing, layering harmonies and rhythms, using call and response, conducting and composing his spontaneous inventions.

https://secure.thefreight.org/10848/bobby-mcferrin-0214

TV: Steph Curry: ‘About Last Night’

HBO MAX

This is couples therapy not a game show” says Steph Curry. ‘About Last Night’ has a pretty simple premise, it’s like old 70’s shows Tattle Tales meets the Newlywed Game. Three couples play for their favorite charities; Ayesha Curry quizzes the couples on how well they know each other while Steph plies them with their favorite libations. The winning couple gets $20,000 for their charities, but the object of the show is really just to drink and have a good time.

https://www.hbomax.com/coming-soon/about-last-night

SPORT: Super Bowl LVI

Sunday 3:30pm

EMINEM – one of four super stars in music & hip hop lined up to entertain you this SUPERBOWL weekend. Super Bowl LVI will be played between the National Football Conference champion Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference champion Cincinnati Bengals. Snoop Dog will also perform the half time show along with Dr.Dre and Mary J Blige. It will be EPIC on so many fronts .

https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/event-overview

FESTIVAL: San Francisco Beer Week

Get your Bay Area brews on. The best of local breweries will be showcasing their best in a series of events this weekend all around the Bay. The events kick off Ftiday at Thrive City. There are special beer parties all around the region: