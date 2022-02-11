KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.
MUSIC: Bobby McFerrin
Monday at Noon
Don’t worry this will make your Valentine happy. Enjoy the sounds of Bay Area’s Bobby McFerrin and you and yours are invited. All love and the good Valentine’s Day vibes this Monday at noon at Freight and Salvage. You can partake in Bobby’s Circle of song. Bobby first developed Circlesongs in his now legendary solo a cappella performances, when he needed other voices to help manifest his musical ideas. He gave the audience parts to sing, layering harmonies and rhythms, using call and response, conducting and composing his spontaneous inventions.
https://secure.thefreight.org/10848/bobby-mcferrin-0214
TV: Steph Curry: ‘About Last Night’
HBO MAX
This is couples therapy not a game show” says Steph Curry. ‘About Last Night’ has a pretty simple premise, it’s like old 70’s shows Tattle Tales meets the Newlywed Game. Three couples play for their favorite charities; Ayesha Curry quizzes the couples on how well they know each other while Steph plies them with their favorite libations. The winning couple gets $20,000 for their charities, but the object of the show is really just to drink and have a good time.
https://www.hbomax.com/coming-soon/about-last-night
SPORT: Super Bowl LVI
Sunday 3:30pm
EMINEM – one of four super stars in music & hip hop lined up to entertain you this SUPERBOWL weekend. Super Bowl LVI will be played between the National Football Conference champion Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference champion Cincinnati Bengals. Snoop Dog will also perform the half time show along with Dr.Dre and Mary J Blige. It will be EPIC on so many fronts .
https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/event-overview
FESTIVAL: San Francisco Beer WeekMORE NEWS: UPDATE: Palo Alto Police Investigating Stanford Shopping Center Shooting
Get your Bay Area brews on. The best of local breweries will be showcasing their best in a series of events this weekend all around the Bay. The events kick off Ftiday at Thrive City. There are special beer parties all around the region:
- San Francisco – Harmonic Thrive City
- East Bay – 21st Amendment (San Leandro)
- North Bay – Pond Farm (San Rafael)
- Silicon Valley – Off the Rails (Sunnyvale)
- Coast – Other Brother (Seaside)
Love Song: My Valentine by Buble
Download NOW
Canadian crooner Michael Buble has recorded a new, beautifully orchestrated version of “My Valentine”. The song, written by Paul McCartney is available for download on most music platforms. Preview the loved up song here.
https://michaelbuble.lnk.to/myvalentine
MUSIC: Sting “Por Su Amor”
Download NOW
Sting releases ‘Por Su Amor’ – The Spanish-language Adaptation of His Song, “For Her Love,” off latest album The Bridge on all digital platforms. Sting will Premiere New Single on Univision’s “Premio Lo Nuestro” on February 24. 17-Time Grammy Award winner, Sting has a long tradition of singing in various languages including his celebrated EP, Nada Como el Sol – released in 1987 – which featured songs performed in Spanish and Portuguese. In other Sting news, he sold his music catalog this week for $300 000!! Time to build that extension on the castle.
https://www.sting.com
THEATRE: Harry Potter
NOW at Curran Theatre, SF
Harry, Hermione & Ron saved the Wizarding world and now they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with “thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling” says The Hollywood Reporter. Get tickets for the Curran Theatre show here:
https://sf.harrypottertheplay.com/about-the-show/
FLOWERS FOR VALENTINES
Daily: 8am – 1pm
Get your flower fix for your amore at SF’s famous flower mart. From single stems to rose bouquets, flower mart has it all. Be smart and on time for your Valentine.
https://www.sanfranciscoflowermart.com
PARTY: Superbowl Eats To Go
Order NOW
Jaranita Peruvian Rotisserie in San Francisco’s Marina will be offering a selection of Las Cajas de la Jaranita for four or more people to share at home with family or friends while they enjoy the big game. The following options are available: La Caja La Marina ($69): ceviche clásico, ceviche de marisco, causa cocktail, and quinoa salad Super Bowl Cajas de Empanadas ($69): Empanada box with 15 hand-made empanadas, which can be selected from the following: Pollo: chicken stew; Carne: flank steak, raisins, onion; Veggie: Peruvian corn, cheese; or a sampler of all three flavors
https://www.jaranitasf.com
TAILGATE: Crabfeed at William Tell
Saturday: 11:30am & 2:30pm
Get tickets now for the tastiest tailgate there is, at the William Tell House, Tomales. Bring your car for the tailgate and the WT crew will take care of the rest: Crab, brews & wine. You may also consider a sleepover too at the William Tell one of the most historic and romantic Inns in Northern California. This will sell out so get tickets now. See you there.
https://www.williamtellhouse.com