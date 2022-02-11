OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake in Oakland rattled East Bay residents early Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS earthquake website showed the temblor struck at about 7:14 p.m. The website gave the location as 2.2 kilometers NNE of San Leandro, but the site's interactive map revealed it was centered west of MacArthur Boulevard near 109th Avenue.
So far, there are no reports of any damage.
The quake wasn't far from where a magnitude 3.1 earthquake, struck Sunday afternoon. That quake's epicenter was near Lake Chabot and the I-580 freeway.