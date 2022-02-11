SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — A man was struck and killed Thursday night in the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Ave., the victim of San Jose’s 12th fatal traffic accident so far this year.
While authorities initially said the man killed in the collision was a pedestrian, they found a bicycle on the scene during their investigation.
San Jose police said officers responded Thursday at 8:26 p.m. to the busy intersection on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
The adult male was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his major injuries a short time later. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The man’s identity has not been released as the Santa Clara County coroner’s office notified his next of kin.