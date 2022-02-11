COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Friday are asking residents to stay away from the area of Monterey Road as they investigate a shooting.

Officers are at the scene of the shooting that happened near the Sun Valley Market at 16725 Monterey Road west of U.S. Highway 101.

Morgan Hill Shooting Investigation

Shooting investigation in Morgan Hill Feb. 11 2022

The Morgan Hill Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 6 p.m.

Police did not reveal any details about the shooting incident or say whether there was any danger to residents in the area. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Southbound Monterey Road is currently closed from Dunne Avenue to San Pedro.