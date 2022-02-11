MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Friday are asking residents to stay away from the area of Monterey Road as they investigate a shooting.
Officers are at the scene of the shooting that happened near the Sun Valley Market at 16725 Monterey Road west of U.S. Highway 101.READ MORE: UPDATE: Police Identify San Francisco Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting At BART's Civic Center Station
The Morgan Hill Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 6 p.m.
ALERT!!!!! Officers are currently investigating a shooting on Monterey Rd near Sun Valley Market. We ask that you avoid the area.
South bound Monterey is closed from Dunne Avenue to San Pedro.
— Morgan Hill PD (@MorganHillPD) February 12, 2022
Police did not reveal any details about the shooting incident or say whether there was any danger to residents in the area. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with the investigation.MORE NEWS: $7 Million In Marijuana Found In Massive Lake County Pot Bust
