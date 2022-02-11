PACIFICA (BCN) – Authorities searched for hours Thursday in the area of Rockaway Beach in Pacifica following a report of a surfer in distress but did not find anyone in the water, police said.
Pacifica police, North County Fire Authority crews and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Rockaway Beach around 6 p.m. after witnesses said they saw a surfer in distress in the water but lost sight of the person before first responders arrived.
Police said they did not find anything such as unattended property or a vehicle in the area that indicated someone had left and did not return, and they have not received any reports of a missing person as of Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444.
