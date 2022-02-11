PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man suffered gunshot wounds Thursday evening after shots rang out in the parking lot of the bustling Stanford Shopping Center, authorities said.
Palo Alto police said officers responded to a call at around 9:40 p.m. of a shooting in the parking lot. Upon arrival the officers could not locate a victim or shooting suspect.
The shooting victim had self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of wounds in the foot and hand. The wounds, the police tweeted, were not life threatening.
No other details have been released including a description of the shooter and what motivated the crime.