SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – An arrest warrant has been issued and a reward has been offered to locate a man suspected of crimes in multiple Bay Area counties, including identity theft and the theft of a high-end bicycle.
Santa Rosa Police said they were notified by a local bicycle shop late last month about one of their rental bikes being stolen. Investigators determined that on January 23, the suspect rented a Specialized Levo SL using a counterfeit ID and a fraudulent credit card.
According to police, the bicycle was valued at more than $7,000.
During the investigation, police were notified about a similar investigation happening in the East Bay. Police said the suspect description and behaviors in the East Bay case were similar to the Santa Rosa case.
Investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Andrew Busch and obtained a felony warrant for his arrest. Busch is accused of felony burglary, felony identity theft and grand theft.
The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 in the case.
Anyone with information about the case or Busch’s whereabouts is asked to visit the department’s tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.