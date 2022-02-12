SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One resident was rescued and hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a 3-alarm fire damaged three residential buildings in San Francisco’s Richmond District.

San Francisco Fire PIO Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the blaze broke out in three block of 10th Ave. and Geary and quickly grew to three alarms in the densely-packed neighborhood.

“Currently we have three buildings involved with one subject who has been rescued and taken to the hospital,” he said. “That individual is expected to be okay.”

Quick thank you to @sfpd #SFFDMEDICS and @SFACC for all the help on this fire, we can not do our jobs without you. https://t.co/DCeL5gRm6E pic.twitter.com/2x6ZtKlmIF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 12, 2022

The fire was brought under control around 2:45 p.m. with crews using thermal imaging technology to identify and extinguish hot spots.

The department has not yet released any information about the cause of the fire.

Two dogs and two cats were rescued, according to Baxter.

The fire department is asking the public to continue to avoid the area.

