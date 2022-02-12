WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — People looking to enjoy the unusually warm weather on Saturday went to Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek to spend time with family and friends outdoors as temperatures remained unseasonably high.
“It is so beautiful with the water, the waterfalls and the animals. There’s a lot of people here,” said Mary McNamara, a Walnut Creek resident. “I really love it. We were so confined over COVID for so long and now you see people walking, you see people fishing here.”
Families had picnics in the grass. Others went on bike rides or walked trails. Some even spent the day fishing at one of the ponds in the park.
“This is my favorite spot. I’ve caught quite a few nice bass here,” said Scott Rodman, a Concord resident.
Conditions that reminded people of spring had people spending more money now that they’re out of the house. It is a much-needed boost for local businesses with Valentine’s Day approaching.
One restaurant in Walnut Creek reported it had more reservations as of Saturday than at any time since the pandemic began. The number was even higher than some days before the pandemic.
“Things are beginning to pick up and people are beginning to spend more money because they can go out,” McNamara said.