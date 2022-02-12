SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CNN) — With the indoor mask mandate set to be lifted in a vast majority of San Francisco Bay Area counties next week, Walmart has announced vaccinated employees can also ditch their face coverings.

Come Tuesday, only Santa Clara County in the Bay Area will still require masks in indoor settings regards of one’s vaccinated status.

The nation’s largest private retailer announced the changes as several US states including California issued their own plans to lift indoor mask mandates as omicron cases decline.

Fully vaccinated Walmart associates will no longer be required to wear masks unless required by the state or local governments. Unvaccinated employees and those who work in clinical care settings, such as pharmacies, will still be required to keep wearing them.

Walmart also is dropping a sick pay policy it had put in place for COVID-19, which gave associates extra paid time off beyond sick leave. The emergency leave policy will end in March, unless required by the state or local government.

The company also is phasing out daily health screenings, except for workers in California, New York and Virginia, where they still is a state requirement.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the company’s policy change.

After relaxing mask rules for vaccinated employees last spring, the company reinstated them in July as cases from the delta variant rose. It reimplemented mask requirements in December as COVID cases rose amid the omicron variant surge. Walmart, which employees 1.6 million people across the U.S., was one of the first large retailers to start mandating masks in 2020.

Earlier this week, Amazon also announced it was relaxing its mask rules for fully vaccinated employees, and will no longer require masks inside warehouses, and restricted COVID-19 paid leave for unvaccinated employees.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.